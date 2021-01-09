Family buys home frozen in the 1970s

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana family is throwing it all the way back to the 1970s.

Nathan and Alysha Jackson recently bought a home that looks like it was frozen in the 70s, shag carpets and all.

“We were struck by the bones of it,” said Alysha Jackson.

Pointing to the purple floor, Nathan Jackson said, “We’ve got carpet here and carpet on the walls.”

He added, “It’s just such a unique space that we loved it.”

He highlighted the angles of the house and the unique features, including a geometric fireplace and a retro kitchen complete with a nearly 50-year-old orange stove that he called “super cool because it still works really well.”

During a tour of the master bathroom, you find a pink, purple and red oval tub sitting amid a sea of red carpet and surrounded by dark wood paneling.

“This is another one of those oh-my-gosh-what-in-the-world rooms in the house,” he said.

The family had some fun with the house by doing a photoshoot with them dressed in retro outfits and posed in rooms in the house.

“It was so much fun,” said Alysha Jackson.

Photo courtesy of Dustin McKibben

Photo courtesy of Dustin McKibben

Photo courtesy of Dustin McKibben

Photo courtesy of Dustin McKibben

Photo courtesy of Dustin McKibben

Photo courtesy of Dustin McKibben

Photos by Dustin McKibben Photography.