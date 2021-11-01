Families flock to see giant sculptures in Santiago

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) – People in the Chilean capital Santiago enjoyed an open-air exhibition by world-renowned artists on Saturday with works that included giant rubber ducks, fried eggs, and a toy robot.

Works on display included the iconic rubber duck sculpture by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman, the wooden troll by Thomas Dambo, and multiple installations of fried eggs by Henk Hofstra.

The sculptures sit on the shore of the artificial Lake of the Family Park, filled with water diverted from the Mapocho River that flows through Santiago.

“I think this is a great opportunity for the family to go out, rest, and enjoy open spaces as well as to enjoy works of art,” said Diana Fernandez, one of the visitors.

Entrance to the exhibition is free. It’s open in Santiago until Thursday. After that, it will go on tour to the cities of Iquique, Valdivia and Concepción.