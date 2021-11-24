Eagles ‘Hotel California’ 2022 tour kicks off in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The EnMarket arena will be rocking with fans of the classic rock band, Eagles next year. The Hostess City will kick off the worldwide “Hotel California” 2022 tour, according to a press release.

Tickets go live Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. and those interested can purchase tickets here.

The Eagles will begin each show playing their hit song “Hotel California” in its entirety accompanied by an orchestra and choir. A brief intermission will follow and then fans can expect to hear some of the band’s greatest hits.

The band performed three similar concerts in Las Vegas in 2019.

“The band performed the album from front to back, following with a blazing greatest hits set that had the audience at the sold-out arena constantly on its feet,” Billboard described the concert. “With no exception, the songs have aged well, but how could they fail with the Eagles’ five-part harmony and five guitar-approach… (Henley’s) voice sounded as strong and pliant as it ever has, easily hitting the highest of notes, while retaining his trademark huskiness.”

The band’s Hotel California album is the third-highest selling U.S. album ever and has been certified 26-times Platinum.