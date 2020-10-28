Dunkin’ holiday drinks to hit menus next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dunkin’ surprised fans Wednesday with an early reveal of its annual holiday menu and cup designs, including a trio of holiday drinks and a new breakfast sandwich.
The brand’s seasonal treats are set to hit restaurants nationwide by Nov. 4.
“We’re raising a cup to everyone looking for a taste of the familiar this year,” Jill Nelson, Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Dunkin’ said. “From the heartwarming flavors of our holiday lattes, to the crave-able comfort of our new toasted Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich, Dunkin’ is giving our guests something delicious during a time many could use some extra cheer.”
Holiday menu items include:
- Peppermint Mocha Latte featuring peppermint mocha flavor topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and hot chocolate powder
- Gingerbread Latte featuring gingerbread flavor topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar
- Chai Oatmilk Latte with sweetened chai tea blend, a mix of spices, and creamy oatmilk
- Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich combining smoked bacon, two fried eggs, and white cheddar cheese on new sourdough toast
Dunkin’ 2020 holiday cup design features one work front and center: Cheersin’. Dunkin’ says the statement symbolizes coming together in celebration and appreciation.