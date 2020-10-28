Dunkin’ holiday drinks to hit menus next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dunkin’ surprised fans Wednesday with an early reveal of its annual holiday menu and cup designs, including a trio of holiday drinks and a new breakfast sandwich.

The brand’s seasonal treats are set to hit restaurants nationwide by Nov. 4.

“We’re raising a cup to everyone looking for a taste of the familiar this year,” Jill Nelson, Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Dunkin’ said. “From the heartwarming flavors of our holiday lattes, to the crave-able comfort of our new toasted Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich, Dunkin’ is giving our guests something delicious during a time many could use some extra cheer.”

Holiday menu items include:

Peppermint Mocha Latte featuring peppermint mocha flavor topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and hot chocolate powder

Gingerbread Latte featuring gingerbread flavor topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar

Chai Oatmilk Latte with sweetened chai tea blend, a mix of spices, and creamy oatmilk

Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich combining smoked bacon, two fried eggs, and white cheddar cheese on new sourdough toast

Dunkin’ 2020 holiday cup design features one work front and center: Cheersin’. Dunkin’ says the statement symbolizes coming together in celebration and appreciation.