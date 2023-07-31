SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s the thought that has plagued mankind for centuries and a thought that congress members had to consider last Wednesday, are we the only life in the universe?

“I find it hard to believe that we’re the only ones here on Earth,” said Martha Matthews from Ohio. “Spiritually, I believe in the Bible but, you know, you gotta put two-and-two together.”

After the “unidentified anomalous phenomena”, UAP, hearing went viral on social media. Americans were left unimpressed by the “evidence” provided by the former military pilots and government personnel who testified.

“Until I physically see it, an alien, I don’t believe it,” said Tim Matthews.

Although compelling, no one truly cares, but the testimonies sparked an ongoing debate online, so News 3 took to the streets of Savannah to see what the public thought.

“Nothing bad has happened yet,” said Matthews. “Until something actually happens like somebody dies from an alien, and see them fly up in the air and take off, nobodies gonna care.”

Two-thirds of American adults, 65%, believe there is sentient life beyond our planet according to a Pew Research Center Survey in 2021.

“I don’t know if I believe that they’re like the green things we see in movies, but yes, there’s some kind of life form,” said Jacob Spencer.

While the same majority, 51%, do not think that these visitors pose a threat to national security.

“I mean, it would be nice to be like ‘Guardian of the Galaxies,’” said Reginald Browder.

Former U.S. intelligence official, David Grusch, confirmed suspicions of a government cover-up and told the panel that he “absolutely” knows the federal government is in possession of UAPs and using their technology.

“Everyone has told them to keep it hush-hush because it’s scary for us because we have no idea what that is, and what kind of technology that is, it’s crazy,” said Peyton Randolph. “Maybe, I feel like they’re also scared.”

Americans are busy enough working to keep up with the economy while surviving a heatwave and paying rent, so aliens may have to wait a few years.

“It’s America I think we can handle a lot of things, now,” said Rachel Browder.