SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With 2023 officially in the rearview mirror, a study by the online gambling site csgoluck.com has put out its list of the nation’s most popular shows. The site analyzed monthly Google searches from January to December 2023 to find which TV shows released last year were the most popular.

Finishing as the number one most searched show of 2023 is the Netflix hit “Black Mirror.” The sci-fi series is now in its fifth season on Netflix and averaged 462,342 searches per month. “Black Mirror” also holds the distinction of being the top-searched show in 49 of the 50 states

Netflix also took the number two spot with its royal drama “The Crown.” Released in November of last year, the show’s sixth and final season averaged 262,210 monthly searches in its two months on the streaming platform to end 2023.

At three is the NBC revival of the 90’s hit “Frasier.” The show originally aired from 1993 to 2004 and was a ratings topper during the original run. The show was rebooted in October of 2023. In that time, it averaged 185,968 searches per month.

British crime drama “Happy Valley” placed fourth with 109,462 monthly searches while the Starz comedy “Party Down” rounded out the top five with 107,055 monthly searches.

The final top 10 list of searches was as follows: