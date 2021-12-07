Chevy Chase takes drive-thru orders at South Carolina fast food restaurant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Comedy icon Chevy Chase made a surprise visit to a South Carolina chicken restaurant while in town for a special screening of his holiday classic, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

After grabbing a bite to eat at the Raising Cane’s in Charleston, Chase decided to get to work behind the counter.

He put on a Santa hat and began taking orders at the cash register before moving to the drive-thru line. Chase also made time to chat with his new coworkers and joke with customers during his “shift.”

Raising Cane’s, a fast food chain with locations around the country, is known for its chicken fingers and special sauce.

Chase isn’t known for his work in the restaurant business, but he is known for a long career in the entertainment industry. The 78-year-old comedian was a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” and the original host of the show’s “Weekend Update” segment. He also starred in movies, including the “National Lampoon’s” series, then returned to TV for several seasons on “Community.”