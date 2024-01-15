CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Federal Reserve is likely to start cutting interest rates in 2024 after rates hit a two-decade high last fall, reaching over 8%.

Since then, rates have dropped by almost one percent, but data shows more people are looking to buy homes than currently available.

“When that happened, it really created affordability issues for potential buyers and at the same time, that created home sellers to not want to sell their homes,” Amy Schuman with Schuman Signature Realty in Pooler said.

She said this led to an inventory shortage and other issues, but a “feeding frenzy” is on the way.

“The current homeowners that are sitting with a 4% rate that don’t want to sell and buy at 8% or 7% as the rates drop, they will say, okay…now I will sell my house, and it will open up more inventory,” Schuman said.

Right now, many people do not want to be in a buyer’s position. Schuman says, more rate drops could change the dynamic in the market.

She also said that the prices of homes have not changed, and most likely will rise as interest rates drop.

According to Realtor.com, the median listing home price in Chatham County in December was $399,000 and up to 5.3% year over year.

The median home sold price was $325,000.

Schuman has seen many people move to the Coastal Empire for development, jobs, and to retire. For now, she says spring is the ideal time to buy and sell, with changes most likely coming after August. She says the presidential election will impact what happens with the market in the fall.

“If you’re wanting to sell, you need to go and discuss the plan on what needs to be done to get your house ready to sell,” she told News 3. “And same thing with a purchase. Go ahead and talk to your agent now. Get yourself pre-qualified.