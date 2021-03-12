Bowled over: Striking drone video goes viral

MINNEAPOLIS (KARE) – If you’re a fan of Bryant Lake Bowl in Minneapolis, Minnesota or just a fan of unbelievable video, chances are you’re one of the millions of people who have now seen or shared a viral, single-take drone video that is almost too good to believe.

“Everyone is like doubting it,” says Farrah Donovan, a bartender at Bryant Lake Bowl. “I can vouch that it’s 100% real. I was here.”

Donovan was among several staff members and volunteers who showed up to act for the drone shoot, produced by Sky Candy Studios, last week.

Right Up Our Alley @BryantLakeBowl



Pilot – Jay Byrd Christensen pic.twitter.com/PDhXNB2ls8 — Sky Candy Studios (@skycandystudios) March 8, 2021

Director Anthony Jaska said the video wasn’t produced as a commercial for the business, it was meant to serve as a way to showcase the potential of storytelling through the use of a first-person view drone (FPV), which is a very small drone that can fly into tight spaces that once seemed impossible.

“It’s just doing something unique,” Jaska says. “It’s taking a traditional storytelling and putting new technology behind it. There’s no cuts. It’s a one-take, no CG.”

