Boozy ice cream: Coors Seltzer is offering a summer classic with a twist

CHICAGO, Ill. (BRPROUD) – So who wants some ice cream with their beer?

Coors is working with Tipsy Scoop on a limited-edition flavor mashup called Coors Seltzer Orange Cream Pop.

Coors is offering this alcohol-infused ice cream flavor for only a few months, saying it “only lasts as long as summer does.”

Enjoy the best summer all over again with the only hard seltzer that tastes as good as summer feels. It only lasts as long as summer does, so get yours today! #CreamPopSummer pic.twitter.com/Ouo6OqC4GB — Coors Light (@CoorsLight) June 8, 2021

“Inspired by the nostalgic orange cream pop we typically see as a frozen treat, Coors Seltzer Orange Cream Pop Ice Cream by Tipsy Scoop is an upgraded summer treat for the ultimate refreshment,” said Matt Lafferty, Marketing Manager of Coors Seltzer at Molson Coors.

The new seltzer contains 4.5% alcohol by volume and contains 90 calories per 12-ounce slim can. It will be available starting June 30 on Tipsy Scoop’s website and at Tipsy Scoop barlours.

You can also sign up and receive a discount code on Coors Seltzer’s website.