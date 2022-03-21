FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Apple users experienced problems with dozens of services after a widespread outage Monday.

By late Monday morning, Apple had resolved 30 outages that all started just before 9:30 a.m. PST.

Among the products affected were Apple Music, the App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Business Manager, Apple School Manager, Apple TV+, iTunes Store, Podcasts, Radio and multiple iCloud services.

Apple’s status page shows 23 outages as of 11:19 PST on Monday, more than an hour after the first reports of problems.

iCloud users reported failures with Mail, Calendar and Contacts, among others. A number of iPhone users tweeted about problems affecting iMessage, but, as of 11 a.m. Apple reported that iMessages were functioning normally.

Apple warned users of “slow or unavailable” service in many cases, but didn’t specify what was behind the problem.

Bloomberg reported that the outage affected Apple’s internal corporate and retail systems, briefly hindering product repairs and other services at Apple stores. as well as communication among corporate staff.

Apple did not immediately respond to Nexstar’s request for comment on the cause of the outage.

This is a developing story.