A SC humane society helps dog with cancer complete his ‘bucket list’

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One senior dog with terminal cancer at the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is living out his final days in style.

Teddy was abandoned and has been at the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach since July.

“We came in one morning, heard some barking and he was out there,” Meaghan Pitman, the shelter’s marketing manager, said. “We noticed there was some sort of mass on his back end, and when that was examined by our vet, unfortunately, it was diagnosed as terminal cancer. It’s also inoperable.”

Pitman said the shelter isn’t sure how many days Teddy has left, but officials are determined to make however long he has left extra special. That’s why they started Teddy’s bucket list.

Teddy has already been to Ripley’s Aquarium and spent a day as an honorary firefighter and police officer. Most recently, he enjoyed a ride on the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel.











Courtesy: North Myrtle Beach Humane Society

“When he’s done with the activity, his spirits really have risen,” Pitman said. “He has a nice pep in his step, and he gets really spunky. So, it’s really cool to see his little adventures making him so happy.”

Teddy isn’t up for adoption, but Pitman said having him at the shelter every day has changed their lives.

“Of course, we never like seeing an animal abandoned, but on one hand we are glad that whoever did drop him off, chose us and trusted us because having him here really has changed our lives,” Pitman said. “We are all so bonded to him and love him.”

There’s still more to check off on Teddy’s bucket list, and Pitman said if anyone has any ideas or would like to help or donate, they should check out the shelter’s website.