SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In a world where climate is all anyone is talking about, here are just a few products to integrate saving the planet into your daily life.
USB Rechargeable Batteries
Your regular batteries once used are normally thrown into the trash where they sit in landfills for years because they are not biodegradable, so why not recharge them?
Lasting around two to five years these batteries are a great way to save the bank and are normally priced from $11 to $31.
Light powered Speakers and Headphones
Want headphones that never die or you have to charge, try out the tech from Urbanista or Adidas, who offer devices that are charged by solar and are water-proof. Perfect for a beach day and forget the extra wires.
Reusable Silicone Bags
Microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe these bags are meant to last. Silicone bags are better at keeping produce fresh, reduce the chance of freezer burn and can last you 10 to 20 years.
Wool Dryer Balls
Instead of using dryer sheets which you are only able to use once and throw away try out dryer balls. They help to de-wrinkle cloths and speed up the drying process and can last up to two to five years.
Microfiber Towels & Cloths
No trees were cut in the making of these cloths which are also made with little water and are recyclable. Microfiber materials last longer than cotton and use 95% less water when cleaning than your average cotton mop or cloth.