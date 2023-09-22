SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In a world where climate is all anyone is talking about, here are just a few products to integrate saving the planet into your daily life.

USB Rechargeable Batteries

Your regular batteries once used are normally thrown into the trash where they sit in landfills for years because they are not biodegradable, so why not recharge them?

Lasting around two to five years these batteries are a great way to save the bank and are normally priced from $11 to $31.

Light powered Speakers and Headphones

Want headphones that never die or you have to charge, try out the tech from Urbanista or Adidas, who offer devices that are charged by solar and are water-proof. Perfect for a beach day and forget the extra wires.

Reusable Silicone Bags

Three zero-waste food-grade silicone food bags to hold snacks or dried goods to replace plastic zip-lock style bags. A red and a yellow bag stand beside a clear snack bag with grapefruit.

Microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe these bags are meant to last. Silicone bags are better at keeping produce fresh, reduce the chance of freezer burn and can last you 10 to 20 years.

Wool Dryer Balls

Using wool dryer balls for more soft clothes while tumble drying in washing machine concept. Discharge static electricity and shorten drying time, save energy.

Instead of using dryer sheets which you are only able to use once and throw away try out dryer balls. They help to de-wrinkle cloths and speed up the drying process and can last up to two to five years.

Microfiber Towels & Cloths

Colorful cleaning rag microfiber cloth isolated on a white background

No trees were cut in the making of these cloths which are also made with little water and are recyclable. Microfiber materials last longer than cotton and use 95% less water when cleaning than your average cotton mop or cloth.