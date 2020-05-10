WSAV Weekend Morning Book Club

We understand that many people are at home self-isolating right now due to the Coronavirus. That’s why the WSAV Coastal Sunrise Weekend and News 3 Today crew has decided to launch its own book club! We are encouraging viewers to reach out to us!

Do you have a favorite book? Share it with us! Do you need a suggestion? Check out some of Danni Dikes’ favorites! Pose some discussion questions and send us an email.

Danni Dikes is currently reading…

Book Description: You’ve lost your daughter. She’s addicted to drugs and to an abusive boyfriend. And she’s made it clear that she doesn’t want to be found.

Then, by chance, you see her playing guitar in Central Park. But she’s not the girl you remember. This woman is living on the edge, frightened, and clearly in trouble.

You don’t stop to think. You approach her, beg her to come home.

She runs. And you do the only thing a parent can do: you follow her into a dark and dangerous world you never knew existed. Before you know it, both your family and your life are on the line. And in order to protect your daughter from the evils of that world, you must face them head on.

Other new and notable reads:

The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris

Things You Save in a Fire by Katherine Center

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert

Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman

One Day in December by Josie Silver

Next Year in Havana by Chanel Cleeton

We will continue to update our list weekly!

Send an email to: ddikes@wsav.com