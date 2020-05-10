WSAV Weekend Morning Book Club

We understand that many people are at home self-isolating right now due to the Coronavirus. That’s why the WSAV Coastal Sunrise Weekend and News 3 Today crew has decided to launch its own book club! We are encouraging viewers to reach out to us!
Do you have a favorite book? Share it with us! Do you need a suggestion? Check out some of Danni Dikes’ favorites! Pose some discussion questions and send us an email.
Danni Dikes is currently reading…
Other new and notable reads:
- The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris
- Things You Save in a Fire by Katherine Center
- The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
- City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert
- Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman
- One Day in December by Josie Silver
- Next Year in Havana by Chanel Cleeton
We will continue to update our list weekly!
Send an email to: ddikes@wsav.com