Yemassee,SC prepared for worst of Tropical Storm Florence

Posted: Sep 15, 2018 11:12 AM EDT

YEMASSEE, SC. (WSAV) - Yemassee, South Carolina is prepared for the worst, though the town is seeing only weak wind gusts from Tropical Storm Florence.

The town says it issued 160 sandbags to residents -- some of which were delivered to elderly residents.

Government offices and schools were closed Thursday and Friday.

This year, the Yemassee Police Department has 4 additional officers -- ready at a moment's notice. All are on call this weekend, in case of severe weather.

The Yemassee Municipal Complex is home base for first responders, who are ready with additional food, water and resources. 

 

