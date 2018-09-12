Where to get sandbags ahead of the storm

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Preparations for Hurricane Florence continue as the storm approaches the east coast.

Rain and flooding remain a big concern in the Lowcountry and the Coastal Empire could see some effects from the storm as well.

Sandbags stations are limited in the area, but some are set up.

In the City of Beaufort, a sandbag station will be open from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 13. This is the last chance for Beaufort residents to get sandbags from the city.

They will be handing them out at South Side Park until supplies are gone.

Directions to the park are as follows:

Type in 1 Southside Park Loop, Beaufort SC into your map app on your phone. It is on Southside Blvd in the City of Beaufort. That street intersects with Ribaut Road next to Yama Japanese steakhouse.

The City of Tybee Island is also issuing sandbags at City Hall. However, the city is low on bags and more will be arriving on Thursday.

The City of Savannah is not setting up a sandbag station.

This story is subject to updates. News 3 will add more information when/if its made available.