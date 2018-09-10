CEMA: Florence not a significant threat to Chatham Co. at this time

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Chatham County officials are closely monitoring Hurricane Florence but say there is no “significant” threat to the area at this time.

“As of right now, based on the 11 o’clock, we don’t anticipate any significant issues from Hurricane Florence,” said Director Dennis Jones, Chatham County Emergency Management Agency (CEMA).

Jones said CEMA staff has been tracking the storm since Friday and will continue to do so. The next weather advisory will be issued at 5:00 p.m. at which time the team will conduct an analysis and make any further decisions.

“All of our partners are ready to move to the next step if we’re required to do that,” Jones said.

According to officials with the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), there is no immediate plan to alter school operations. Schools will remain open and on their normal schedule on Tuesday.

SCCPSS says they will continue to monitor the storm and should any changes need to be made, parents will be notified by a phone call and online.

The Savannah Hilton Head International Airport will remain in operating condition. However, airport officials encourage anyone traveling through the Carolinas to check with their airlines to verify schedules. American Airlines is currently issuing travel waivers to customers that may be affected.

Tybee Island officials have a rip current statement in place. They are asking everyone to stay out of the water until the storm passes.

CEMA urges all Chatham County residents to be prepared in the event any changes are made. They will continue to monitor the storm and send out information online, on social media and through their alert system.

Video courtesy of CEMA on Facebook.