Governor's orders for Lowcountry have not changed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) - Gov. Henry McMaster’s plans for Lowcountry counties have not changed.
In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, McMaster said he is not ordering a mandatory evacuation order for Jasper, Beaufort and Colleton counties.
The evacuation order for Edisto Beach remains in place.
As authorities stated in Beaufort County earlier Wednesday, those in low lying or flood-prone areas are urged to leave the area.
“It will be very difficult if not impossible for anyone to come rescue you if you are in harm's way,” McMaster said.
Florence could slow down or stall on Friday, lingering near the coast and bringing the potential for storm surge, rain and flooding. Officials will continue to monitor the storm as new tracks come in.
Officials say the lane reversals have been working well and traffic has been moving smoothly. There were two minor collisions reported in Orangeburg and Columbia.
Tentative plans to close the lane reversals are in place:
-I-26 reversals expected to close at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday
-U.S. 501 reversals expected to close at noon on Thursday
Those who are in front of the trooper’s vehicle can continue on their lane reversal path.
750 emergency personnel are on standby in South Carolina. Firefighters, teams from Tennessee and Louisiana as well as FEMA are stationed in Columbia in preparation for the storm.
Where to get sandbags ahead of the storm
Hurricane Florence: Live web cams...
