SC Gov. Henry McMaster lifts evacuation order for most of Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper counties

Governor Henry McMaster has lifted the evacuation order for a majority of Beaufort, Jasper and Colleton counties as of Tuesday, Sept. 11. The mandatory evacuation order for Edisto Beach and other beach areas is still in effect as well as all central and northern coastal counties.

Schools in those counties, along with Hampton, Aiken and Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell counties will return on Wednesday, but you should check with your district before heading back to see if they are open. Beaufort County school are still evaluating if they can open back up on Wednesday.

The mandatory evacuation executive order remains in effect for all zones in Horry, Georgetown, Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties and for Edisto Beach.