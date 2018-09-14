Gov. McMaster urges patience as Florence slowly moves towards SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) - Along with state officials, the governor held a press conference Friday afternoon addressing Hurricane Florence's potential impact on the Palmetto State.

The storm is sized "approximately the state of South Carolina," and is moving slowly at about 5mph.

The biggest concerns for the state are wind, heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding that could be seen across the state.

Plus, the slow movement of the storm means Florence could be sticking around for a while.

"This hurricane is going to be with us for about two days," said Governor Henry McMaster.

He urged residents who evacuated to be patient as officials assess damages from the storm, remove debris from roadways and conduct any rescue efforts.

McMaster provided few details about when evacuation orders would cease.

"The last thing we want to do is lose lives in South Carolina because of impatience and because we're not being smart," he said.

For more information on the state's evacuation orders, shelters and more, visit SCEMD.org.