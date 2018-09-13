UPDATE: FEMA says opportunity to flee storm is quickly shrinking Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

As Hurricane Florence begins to bear down on the East Coast, Federal Emergency Officials are urging those in the path of the storm to seek safe shelter now.

Officials with FEMA say the opportunity to safely flee the category 2 hurricane is quickly shrinking.

FEMA administrator, Brock Long said, "Just because the wind speeds came down and the intensity of this storm came down to a cat 2, please do not let your guard down. The storm surge forecast associated with this storm has not changed. It has remained the same. Here's why--as the system is encouraging on the coast the wind field has expanded.

"What you are going to start seeing in a matter of hours is, in the next coming hours is these wind bands far proceed the center of circulation and they are going to start pushing water up against the coast but more importantly up the back bay and inlet areas.

"This is a very dangerous storm. Storm surge is why you have been placed under many of you have been placed under evacuation and we are asking citizens to please heed a warning. Your time is running out. The ocean is going to start rising along the coast and in the back bay and inlet areas and the sound areas in a matter of hours. Your time to get out of those areas and storm surge inundation is coming to a close. I can not emphasize that enough."

"Forecasters are basically indicating feet of rain, not inches in portions of the Carolinas and into Virginia. So this is a very dangerous storm. Inland flooding kills a lot of people unfortunately and that is what we are about to see. So please keep that in mind."

"This is a very dangerous storm. We call them disasters because they break things. The infrastructure is going to break. The power is going to go out. It could go out a number of days. it could go out for many weeks. It's hard to say at this point."

"We need people to get their mindsets right, that disasters are very frustrating and it takes time to get the infrastructure back up and running but we are going to do everything that we can to push forward as quickly as we can and to get things back up and working along with our state partners and private sector who owns a large portion of the critical infrastructure that is going to be impacted."

