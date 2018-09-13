Beaufort Co. Sheriff urges residents to start moving inland and south Video Video

While there is currently no evacuation order in Beaufort and Jasper Counties ahead of Hurricane Florence, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to start moving inward and south if possible.

In a press conference Wednesday, Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner said Beaufort County is still in "standby mode" and no evacuation changes have been made at this point. He added that support resources are positioned and ready to assist and right now the concerns are for storm surge and significant rainfall, especially in low-lying areas. He also strongly urges those choosing to evacuate to go toward Florida and Georgia.

But Tanner added that he follows orders from Gov. Henry McMaster and if tells them to evacuate Beaufort County, they will be ready by Thursday morning.

Officials reminded residents of the bad conditions they encountered during Hurricane Matthew and tropical Irma from rain, wind and storm surge.

Neil Baxley with Beaufort County Emergency Management warned residents to be prepared "not only for the storm Thursday, Friday, Saturday, but what may happen into next week. Be prepared for extended power outages, be prepared for difficulty obtaining goods that you're just used to running out to the store and getting."

Their rule of thumb is for residents to think back to past storms and make their decisions.

"Think about what we've seen over the last 3 years. The flooding in the central part in October of 2015, Matthew in 2016, Irma in 17, and what we're seeing right now for Beaufort County is all three of those events rolling together into one. We've had our lessons, now it may be time to face the exam," Baxley said.

He also assured that law enforcement will respond to any calls as long as weather permits.

Other officials repeated the same message of staying cautious and to consider evacuating.

Hilton Head mayor David Bennett said, "If you're concerned, I would urge you if you have the means, move to a safer location." And Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka added, "What we know is that this storm is twice the size of our state... that's not something we mess with." Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling said if you are uncomfortable, if you had damage during Irma, you may want to consider leaving. The Sheriff's Office will continue to keep the public updated on official recommendations or instructions regarding public safety. All Beaufort County government offices and facilities will remain closed the remainder of the week due to a shift in storm pattern of Hurricane Florence.

