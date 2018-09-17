VIDEO: Drone flies over widespread flooding in North Carolina
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WRAL) - Many parts of North Carolina are still seeing major flooding due to Hurricane Florence.
On Monday, aerial drone video shows widespread flooding in Lumberton, located about 20 miles east of the South Carolina border.
Streets are seen covered by flood waters surrounding dozens of houses while boaters travel through the neighborhoods.
