VIDEO: Drone flies over widespread flooding in North Carolina

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 03:49 PM EDT

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WRAL) - Many parts of North Carolina are still seeing major flooding due to Hurricane Florence.

On Monday, aerial drone video shows widespread flooding in Lumberton, located about 20 miles east of the South Carolina border.

Streets are seen covered by flood waters surrounding dozens of houses while boaters travel through the neighborhoods.

