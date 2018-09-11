Tybee Island providing sandbags, encouraging people to avoid swimming Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) - Tybee Island officials are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Florence as it approaches the east coast.

While there has been no evacuation order for the island, many residents and visitors are still concerned about the potential impact of the storm.

“In light of the extensive flooding that Tybee experienced with Hurricanes Matthew and Irma, we know that many are concerned about the potential for storm surge from Florence,” Mayor Jason Buelterman wrote on Facebook. “We have been in communication with the National Weather Service in Charleston about this specific issue for Tybee and have been assured that we are not expected at this time to be impacted by storm surge from Florence.”

He added that sandbags will still be provided to residents. Starting at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, they will be available at the volleyball court in Memorial Park and City Hall.

The storm is still expected to cause rip currents and rough surf, and the mayor strongly encourages residents and visitors to avoid swimming in the ocean until the storm passes.

Waves are expected to reach up to 10 feet later this week,” Buelterman wrote, adding, “Fast-moving water can easily sweep people, especially children, off of their feet and into the ocean. Please exercise extreme caution if you come to the beach for the next days.”

Officials will continue to monitor the storm and provide information pertinent to Tybee Island.