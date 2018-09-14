WSAV Hurricane Central

Some Edisto Islanders riding out Hurricane Florence

By:

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 09:51 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 09:51 PM EDT

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WSAV) - One town in Colleton County remains under an evacuation order.

Although residents have been encouraged to get to safety -- not all are taking that advice.

On Thursday, police set up a roadblock stopping all traffic out to the coast. Only homeowners, business owners and contractors hired to board up structures are being allowed to pass.

Colleton County officials say they have no idea how many people on Edisto Island have decided to ride out the storm.

But for some, staying is a simple choice.

“They’re saying it’s going to hit Upstate, inland, as a [Category 1] or a tropical, so I don’t see the danger,” said Tim Skripps.

A curfew is in place starting at 8:00 p.m. Thursday through 6:00 a.m. Friday.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center