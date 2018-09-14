Some Edisto Islanders riding out Hurricane Florence

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WSAV) - One town in Colleton County remains under an evacuation order.

Although residents have been encouraged to get to safety -- not all are taking that advice.

On Thursday, police set up a roadblock stopping all traffic out to the coast. Only homeowners, business owners and contractors hired to board up structures are being allowed to pass.

Colleton County officials say they have no idea how many people on Edisto Island have decided to ride out the storm.

But for some, staying is a simple choice.

“They’re saying it’s going to hit Upstate, inland, as a [Category 1] or a tropical, so I don’t see the danger,” said Tim Skripps.

A curfew is in place starting at 8:00 p.m. Thursday through 6:00 a.m. Friday.