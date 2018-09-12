Select U-Haul locations offering free 30-day storage

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Ten U-haul companies across the Carolinas, Virginia, and Georgia are offering free 30-day self-storage and U-boxes usage at 94 facilities to residents who may be impacted by Hurricane Florence.

There are a total of six locations in Georgia, including two right here in Savannah; one on Abercorn Street and one on Ogeechee Road.

Managers at the Ogeechee location tell News 3 that available units will be on a first come, first served basis.

In the event that they run out of available units, they also have several U-Boxes that can fit up to a one bedroom apartment.

This isn't the first time U-haul has helped prepare communities for the potentially devastating impacts of a Hurricane.

Families needing more information about the 30-day free self-storage assistance should call the nearest participating U-Haul store or visit here for more information.