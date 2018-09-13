SCE&G urges customers to report outages via smartphone

CAYCE, S.C. (WSAV) - With the safety of customers and crews in mind, SCE&G is monitoring the path of Hurricane Florence which could pose significant power outages in the coming days.

While the goal is to restore power safely and efficiently, during the height of the storm the company will be making sure all employees are safe until it passes.

SCE&G urges customers to have a plan for family members and pets. Be sure you have water, non-perishable foods, fully charged devices and batteries.

If you have natural gas in your home, they say there is no need to turn it off.

After the storm, SCE&G says to avoid fallen tree limbs, standing water and downed power lines. Safety hazards could be present even if not visible.

Anyone who does see a downed power line is urged to alert the company right away.

“A lot of the information we get that is so vital to us is information we hear from our customers. You are our eyes and ears out there and you are a great supplement to our recovery effort,” said SCE&G Vice President of Operations Bill Turner.

While they have beefed up staff at their customer service centers, they say the easiest way to report outages is through your smartphone. Yesterday alone, more than 5,000 people signed up for that service.

To register your phone, visit the SCE&G website here and follow the prompts.

You can also report an outage by phone at 1-888-333-4465.