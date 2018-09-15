Mother, infant among 5 killed in NC during Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (NBC News) - At least five people have died in North Carolina as a result of Hurricane Florence.

A mother and her 8-month-old were killed Friday when a tree fell on the back of their home. According to NBC News, the father was freed and transported to a hospital with injuries.

Another woman died in Pender County, a police spokesperson said. She had a medical condition and called for emergency assistance.

First responders could not get to her in time, due to large downed trees that blocked their route.

Authorities say two people died in Lenoir County, north of Wilmington.

A 78-year-old man was electrocuted attempting to connect two extension cords in the rain.

Another man, 77, was found dead Friday morning. Lenoir County emergency officials believe he was killed by wind while he was going outside to check on his hunting dogs.

As of 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Florence has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it slowly moves down the Carolinas with high winds and heavy rain.