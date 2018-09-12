School closings, county info ahead of Hurricane Florence

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. photo: NASA

Emergency officials across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are still closely monitoring Hurricane Florence and the potential impact the storm could have on the area.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has lifted the mandatory evacuation order for Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper counties with the exception of Edisto Beach.

While the current forecast track keeps the Georgia coast out of the loop, authorities are still keeping a close eye on the storm. Residents are urged to remain prepared and stay up-to-date on new information.

News 3 has gathered the most important information ahead of the storm. Simply scroll down for more information or to find your county. (Please note: We will update this page as additional information is made available).

SOUTH CAROLINA

The mandatory evacuation executive order remains in effect for all zones in Horry, Georgetown, Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties and for Edisto Beach. Residents who do not know their zone can visit the South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s (SCEMD) website here.

SCEMD officials have activated a 24-hour hotline at 1-866-246-0133. Call at any time with questions related to Hurricane Florence.

Emergency shelters in SC are available online here.

Lane reversals will take effect at noon on Tuesday:

Charleston to Columbia: A full four-lane reversal on I-26 in Charleston will begin at the interchange of I-26 and I-526. The full reversal continues west until the I-26 crossover to I-77 just outside Columbia in Lexington County.

Horry County: Horry County has two four-lane reversals along US 501: SC 544 to US 378; and US 501: Between SC 22 (Conway Bypass) to SC 576 near Marion County.

The governor has ordered that schools and state offices in the following counties will be open beginning Wednesday, Sept. 12: Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Beaufort, Barnwell, Colleton, Hampton, and Jasper.

School districts, however, have made individual decisions on their county. Find your county below for more information.

Price gouging is now in effect for South Carolina. If you feel that you have been the victim of a scam or price gouging, you can contact the state Attorney General’s office.

E-mail any examples or documentation to pricegouging@scag.gov or call 803-737-3953 and leave a message. You can also complete the online price gouging form here.

Find your county for additional information on closings, etc.:

BEAUFORT COUNTY

COLLETON COUNTY

HAMPTON COUNTY

JASPER COUNTY

GEORGIA

There have been no evacuation orders in the state. Emergency officials will continue to monitor the storm's potential impact for their counties.

The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency held a press conference Monday to discuss Hurricane Florence in Savannah. To view that presser, visit here.

For more information on sandbags and potential storm impacts on Tybee Island, visit here.

Be Informed - Stay up to date with weather tracking, emergency alerts, and traffic updates with the Ready Georgia App.

Plan Ahead - Put together an emergency plan complete with a survival kit, an alternative shelter plan, and an evacuation route ahead of time.

Take Action - Familiarize yourself with the local, state, and federal hurricane response plans and numbers in the case of an emergency during the aftermath of a storm.

For more important helpful tips, please visit ready.gov/hurricanes or ready.ga.gov.

Important Numbers



For information regarding emergency services in local areas, contact your local emergency management agency:



Bacon: (912) 632-7979

Brantley: (912) 462-7874

Bryan: (912) 858-2799

Camden: (912) 464-4054

Charlton: (912) 496-1081

Chatham: (912) 201-4500

Clinch: (912) 487-3700

Effingham: (912) 754-8888

Glynn: (912) 554-7826

Liberty: (912) 368-2201

Long: (912) 545-0053

McIntosh: (912) 437-6671

Pierce: (912) 449-2040

Ware: (912) 287-4394

Wayne: (912) 427-5979



If you need assistance or have questions about state hurricane response, call the Georgia Emergency Management Agency at 1-800-TRY-GEMA or (1-800-879-4362).

For medical or health-related questions, call the Georgia Department of Public Health at 1-866-PUB-HLTH (1-866-782-4584).

News 3 will continue to keep you updated on Hurricane Florence on-air and online.