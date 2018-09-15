Chatham County emergency officials return to normal operations

Chatham County, Ga. -- Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) returned their Emergency Operation Center back to Operating Condition (OPCON) 5 on Saturday morning. OPCON 5 is considered normal operations during hurricane season.

Officials say the threat from Tropical Storm Florence has significantly decreased for Chatham County which warrants the return to normal operations.

“This is the third year in a row where our community has had to prepare for a hurricane” said CEMA Director Dennis Jones. “Year-round, we encourage individuals and families to be prepared. The first actions in being prepared are to put together a disaster kit and develop an emergency and family communications plan.”

Businesses are also encouraged to be prepared by developing a Business Continuity Plan.