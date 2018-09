Delta, American Airlines issuing travel waivers ahead of Florence Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cropped Photo: Nicky Boogaard / CC BY 2.0 [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Bernal Saborio / CC BY-SA 2.0 [ + - ]

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are issuing travel waivers for several cities ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Those traveling through or flying in and out of the cities listed below may be able to change their trips with no fees.

In addition, for Delta travelers who want to cancel their trips, refunds will be given for "the unused portion of your ticket."

Delta Air Lines flights eligible for travel waivers:

Fayetteville, North Carolina (FAY)

Greensboro, North Carolina (GSO)

Jacksonville, North Carolina (OAJ)

Norfolk, Virginia (ORF)

New Bern, North Carolina (EWN)

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (MYR)

Newport News, Virginia (PHF)

Raleigh-Durham, Virginia (RDU)

Richmond, Virginia (RIC)

Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM)

American Airlines flights eligible for travel waivers:

Asheville, North Carolina (AVL)

Augusta, Georgia (AGS)

Charleston, South Carolina (CHS)

Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT)

Charlottesville, Virginia (CHO)

Columbia, South Carolina (CAE)

Fayetteville, North Carolina (FAY)

Florence, South Carolina (FLO)

Greensboro / High Point, North Carolina (GSO)

Greenville / Spartanburg, South Carolina (GSP)

Greenville, North Carolina (PGV)

Hampton / Newport News, Virginia (PHF)

Hilton Head, South Carolina (HHH)

Jacksonville, North Carolina (OAJ)

Lynchburg, Virginia (LYH)

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (MYR)

New Bern, North Carolina (EWN)

Norfolk, Virginia (ORF)

Raleigh / Durham, North Carolina (RDU)

Richmond, Virginia (RIC)

Roanoke, Virginia (ROA)

Savannah, Georgia (SAV)

Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM)

Certain restrictions apply for each airline.

To find out if your American Airlines trip is eligible, you can contact reservations or check online. For more information and to view current travel alerts from American Airlines, visit here.

Additional information on Delta Air Lines can be found here. You can edit your flight itinerary online here.

Check your flight status with the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport here.