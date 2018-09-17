88-year-old dies in NC after car swept off by floodwater

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. MGN Image

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - Officials say an 88-year-old man is dead after his car was swept off a North Carolina road by floodwaters.

Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey said at a news conference Monday that 88-year-old Clayborn Lee Wright of neighboring Anson County was found dead Monday morning.

He says Wright's car was swept off the road by floodwater overnight. He says the window of the car was open so he may have tried to escape.

Union County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tony Underwood said Wright's death was one of two storm-related deaths in the county overnight.

The other was 1-year-old Kaiden Lee-Welch, whose mother told authorities she was swept off the road by floodwaters Sunday night after driving past barricades on the way to visit relatives. She said she lost her grip on her son in the deep water.

Florence has been blamed for at least 20 deaths in the Carolinas.