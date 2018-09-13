WATCH LIVE: Frying Pan Tower shows Florence off NC coast Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

An American flag is flying high above the Frying Pan Shoals Light Tower as Hurricane Florence makes its approach toward the coast.

The decommissioned lighthouse is located about 34 miles off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina.

Take a look above - and underneath - the rough waters at the cameras provided by explore.org that are lying straight in the storm’s path.

Plus, perched atop the Wilmington Tower, a cam is set up with a bird's eye view of the state. The camera is located about 25 miles inland from Cape Fear.

Frying Pan Tower: Ocean View

Sharks in the Atlantic: Underwater Cam

Sky Tower in Wilmington

