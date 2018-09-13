WATCH LIVE: Frying Pan Tower shows Florence off NC coast
An American flag is flying high above the Frying Pan Shoals Light Tower as Hurricane Florence makes its approach toward the coast.
The decommissioned lighthouse is located about 34 miles off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina.
Take a look above - and underneath - the rough waters at the cameras provided by explore.org that are lying straight in the storm’s path.
Plus, perched atop the Wilmington Tower, a cam is set up with a bird's eye view of the state. The camera is located about 25 miles inland from Cape Fear.
Sharks in the Atlantic: Underwater Cam
