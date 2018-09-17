Tornado damage reported in Virginia as Florence circles north Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tornado over Magnolia Green (courtesy WRIC, viewer Jennifer M) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tornado on Hill Street and Winterpock Road (courtesy WRIC, viewer Jennifer M) [ + - ]

WAKEFIELD, Va. (WRIC, AP) - Virginia officials say a tornado touched down and damaged three properties in the southern part of the state near the border with North Carolina.

Virginia Department of Emergency Management State Coordinator Jeff Stern said the tornado touched down in Mecklenburg County on Monday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Wakefield tweeted a report that the tornado occurred around 10:30 a.m. The NWS reported numerous trees down, and that one family was trapped after a tree crashed into their home.

Stern said there were no reports of injuries, and two homes and a trailer were damaged.

Much of the western part of Virginia has been under flash-flood and tornado watches as Florence circles north.