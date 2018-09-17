Weather

Tornado damage reported in Virginia as Florence circles north

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 04:24 PM EDT

WAKEFIELD, Va. (WRIC, AP) - Virginia officials say a tornado touched down and damaged three properties in the southern part of the state near the border with North Carolina.

Virginia Department of Emergency Management State Coordinator Jeff Stern said the tornado touched down in Mecklenburg County on Monday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Wakefield tweeted a report that the tornado occurred around 10:30 a.m. The NWS reported numerous trees down, and that one family was trapped after a tree crashed into their home.

Stern said there were no reports of injuries, and two homes and a trailer were damaged.

Much of the western part of Virginia has been under flash-flood and tornado watches as Florence circles north.

