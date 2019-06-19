HERE’S YOUR STORM TEAM 3 FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST KRIS ALLRED…

SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING

***A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the Coastal Empire and Low Country until 10pm this evening. A line of storms could become strong to severe… primarily in the form of damaging wind gusts and large hail. The most likely timing is between 5pm to 9pm. Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions later today and download the WSAV Weather App to receive any alerts as soon as they are issued.***

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms… with a few severe thunderstorms possible this evening with damaging winds and large hail. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low in the mid 70s. Winds southwest becoming west at 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY (SUMMER): Summer officially begins at 11:54 am. Partly cloudy with a spotty shower or thunderstorm in the morning. A hot high in the mid 90s. Winds west at 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear… warm and muggy. Low in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Hot and humid with a high in the mid 90s. Sunshine and clouds with widely scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Still very warm with a high in the low 90s. Hit or miss afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms possible.

MONDAY through WEDNESDAY: Skies will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy each day. Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible… mainly each afternoon and evening. High each day in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and scattered clouds. An isolated shower or thunderstorm. High in the low 90s.

