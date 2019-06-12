Rounds of heavy rain over the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry

Over the past 9 days in the Coastal Empire and Low Country, we have seen round after round of heavy rain and thunderstorms. While much drier air will be here Thursday, we still have Flash Flood Watches and Warnings through our area.

Remember...turn around, don't drown! Flash flooding is the #1 cause of severe weather-related death. When you see water on the roads, if you can't see through to the painted lines, you can't gauge the depth. It just takes 1 foot of water to cause your car to stall... and 2 feet will sweep you away.

WATCHES & WARNINGS:

Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 9PM tonight. The risk for flooding rains will continue into this evening as showers / thunderstorms move across the area. 1-3 inches of additonal rain is possible... with isolated 5" totals.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Toombs County until 11:30pm tonight. This means rainfall rates are 2-3". This will lead to water quickly pouring over the roads.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Montgomery County until 10:15 PM tonight. Water could be over the roadway.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUR FORECAST:

SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS END TONIGHT... THEN DRIER AIR RETURNS!

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH 9PM THIS EVENING. 1-3 INCHES OF ADDITIONAL RAIN IS POSSIBLE WITH ISOLATED LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS UP TO 5 INCHES. FLOODING MAY OCCUR QUICKLY IN AREAS WHERE HEAVY DOWNPOURS DEVELOP. IF YOU SEE FLOODING ON THE ROADWAY, TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN.***

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening... ending around midnight. Rain could be heavy at times this evening leading to pockets of additional flooding. Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 70. Winds southwest around 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Drier air returns! Becoming partly cloudy. Only a very slight chance of a shower. A warmer high in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Becoming clear. A pleasant low in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with seasonably lower humidity. High in the mid to upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds. Mainly dry. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. High in the upper 80s.

SUINDAY (FATHER'S DAY): Sunshine and scattered clouds. A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm.. mainly in the afternoon and evening. High in the upper 80s to near 90.

MONDAY through WEDNESDAY: Fairly typical June weather. Partly cloudy skies each day with hit or miss showers or thunderstorms around. High through the period around 90.

RAINFALL TOTALS:

ALMOST 10" OF RAIN! Our normal rain total for the ENTIRE month of June is 5.95". In just 9 days, we have jumped past that by receiving 9.53". The most rain we received was yesterday with 4.53".

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.