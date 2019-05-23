Midwest storms turn deadly killing 3 in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (NBC News) - At least three people were killed overnight Wednesday when a string of powerful tornadoes ripped across Missouri.
"Windows started shaking. Felt the house rattling, heard the tree breaking, then 'BOOM' the tree fell," says storm survivor Casey Bull.
Daylight revealed the intensity of the damage. The three deaths were confirmed in Golden City, about 40 miles northeast of Joplin.
For more than a week, storms have ravaged the nation's heartland, with tornadoes cutting deep scars across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.
The same storm system has delivered massive amounts of flooding rain.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2VKn3Q7
More News
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- American who joined the Taliban is released from prison
- 3 dead, state capital battered as storms rake Missouri
- Britain's May delays Brexit bill but resists calls to resign
- US charges WikiLeaks founder with publishing classified info
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-