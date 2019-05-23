Weather

Midwest storms turn deadly killing 3 in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (NBC News) - At least three people were killed overnight Wednesday when a string of powerful tornadoes ripped across Missouri.

"Windows started shaking. Felt the house rattling, heard the tree breaking, then 'BOOM' the tree fell," says storm survivor Casey Bull.

Daylight revealed the intensity of the damage. The three deaths were confirmed in Golden City, about 40 miles northeast of Joplin.

For more than a week, storms have ravaged the nation's heartland, with tornadoes cutting deep scars across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.  

The same storm system has delivered massive amounts of flooding rain.

