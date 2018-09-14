Life threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds occuring along the North Carolina coast

Florence has weakened a little more... it is now a category 1 hurricane as it continues toward the Carolina coast. It is still a dangerous hurricane though... as of the 11pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center... max sustained winds are around 90 mph with gusts up to 120 mph.

Florence is slowly moving northwest around 6 mph...and is centered around 50 miles south of Morehead City, NC... which is around 280 miles east/northeast of Savannah.

The central pressure is holding steady at 956 mb.

There are no current Florence watches or warnings for our area. However... just north of our area a Storm Surge Watch is in effect for coastal Colleton county. A Tropical Storm Warning... Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Charleston county... and north of Charleston county a Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning. Be aware these warnings could change.

Confidence is high on Florence nearing Wilmington, North Carolina Friday where life threatening storm surge will continue in addition to significant wind damage.

Locally... as of the latest update... Savannah continues outside the track cone. The cone still includes portions of southeast Georgia and portions of the Low Country of South Carolina. While Savannah may be out of the cone for the threat for the center of the storm to pass by... we are not out of the woods. We still have the threat of rain and wind this weekend.

The official National Hurricane Center forecast shows Florence nearing the coast early Friday morning. The track has Florence making landfall near Wilmington, North Carolina and tracking southwest into South Carolina. This could still change. We will have to see if Florence stalls off the coast. As for now...a general west/northwest to northwest track is expected through Friday... then some uncertainty arrives for the weekend. The storm still could track more southwest towards Georgia.

On Saturday... depending on the eventual track of Florence over land... currently expected to meander across northeast South Carolina during the day... we have a chance of rain bands... possibly heavy at times. A few rain bands could produce tropical storm winds. High around 90. Winds northwest becoming west at 20-20 mph gusting to 45 mph... perhaps a few higher gusts in the Low Country (Beaufort... Jasper and Hampton counties).

Sunday... Florence is expected to be moving across the southern Appalachians Sunday. Look for partly sunny skies with scattered showers and rain bands. Gusty winds are still possible. High in the upper 80s. Winds west becoming southwest at 25-35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph... perhaps a few high gusts in the Low Country of South Carolina. Winds should start to diminish in the afternoon and night.

Based on the current forecast track... best estimates indicate possibly 1-3 inches of rain over southeast Georgia and 2-4 inches of rain for the Low Country of South Carolina (Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties). Isolated higher totals could still occur. This could change if the storm shifts south.

Regardless... coastal impacts will include dangerous rip currents... coastal flooding at the time of high tide and building surf are likely for middle and late week and potentially into the weekend.

Here are some things to keep in mind...

First... continue to keep very close tabs on Florence. Make sure you get your information from a reputable source. You need to have a hurricane plan in case.

Also... remember mpacts from the storm stretch far from the center and are not confined to the cone.

Stay tuned to WSAV on-air and online for the latest.

