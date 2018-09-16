Florence's continues crawling to the west this evening... only moving 2 mph over eastern South Carolina.

With the storms slow motion... those in parts of North and South Carolina can still expect the potential for an additional 5-10 inches of rain. Most models show that North Carolina won't get a break from the rain until Monday which will continue to lead to catastrophic flooding.

As of 8 pm... the center of Florence is about 45 miles south/southwest of Florence, SC. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Florence is moving to the west at 2 mph. The pressure is holding steady at 997 mb.

There are no watches or warnings related to Florence for our area.

Even though Florence is moving over land... it is a slow-moving storm. Gusty winds and heavy rain continue all through the Carolinas.

The storm is expected to continue to weaken... and by Sunday be a tropical depression.

Locally... some minor impacts including rain and gusty winds will be possible tonight through Sunday morning.

Here are details on what to be expect locally...

TONIGHT: Variable cloudiness with a chance of scattered rain bands... mainly along and north of I-16. Low in the low to mid 70s. Winds west at 10-20 mph... possible gusts to 30 mph this evening along and north of I-16. Winds diminish to 10-15 mph overnight.

SUNDAY: Not quite as gusty... but still a bit breezy as Florence gradually pulls further away... with southwest / south winds 10-20 mph with a few gusts to 25 mph possible along and north of I-95 in the morning. A few morning showers still possible associated with Florence... then a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. High around or a little over 90.

STORM TOTAL RAINFALL: 1" to 2" north of I-16 with isolated 3" total amounts possible. 1/2" to 1" for areas south of I-16.

A moderate risk for rip currents continues along southeast Georgia beaches this evening. High risk for rip currents along the South Carolina Low Country. Everyone is advised to remain out of the water at area beaches.

