Flooding reports, traffic alerts in Coastal Empire & Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Weather conditions in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are causing flooding and impacting travel for some drivers.

So far, flooding and/or weather-related traffic alerts have been issued in Beaufort, Bulloch, Effingham and Jasper counties.

At least one traffic light outage has been reported in Bluffton.

Reminders from local law enforcement:

- If a traffic light is out at an intersection and a law enforcement officer is not on scene directing traffic, treat it as a 4-way stop.

- Motorists are urged to find an alternate route if a roadway is flooded.

Take a look at the list of alerts below:

6:15 p.m. Beaufort County: Vehicles stranded in water due to flooding at Wilborn Road and Main Street.

5:45 p.m. Beaufort County: Traffic light out at Highway 46 and US 278.

5:45 p.m. Beaufort County: "Considerable" road flooding at Highway 170 and US 278 interchange.

5:15 p.m. Beaufort/Jasper County: Flooding closes Highway 170 ramp going onto US 278

5:15 p.m. Beaufort County: A vehicle was pulled from the water in Pritchardville. An estimated 2 feet of water in front of a home in Hampton Lake Community

5:00 p.m. Jasper County: Flooding closes West Frontage Road near Point South Community

5:00 p.m. Bulloch County: Flooding in Statesboro closes GA-67 northbound between GW Oliver and Bragan roads

4:00 p.m. Effingham County: Some roads nearly impassable in Staffordshire Estates neighborhood

3:00 p.m. Effingham County: Flooding in Rincon at the intersection of Goshen Road and Highway 21 S, several spots along Goshen road

3:00 p.m. Effingham County: Several inches of standing water on Kolic Helmey Road in multiple spots

3:00 p.m. Effingham County: Flooding in Westwood Heights and Silverwood neighborhood off of Highway 21

Keep checking back on this page for updates.