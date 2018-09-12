Florence is a dangerous category 4 in the southwest Atlantic tonight. As of the 8pm advisory update... maximum sustained winds are around 140 mph... with gusts as high as 165 mph.

The category 4 hurricane is moving west-northwest around 17 mph... and is centered around 350 miles south/southwest of Bermuda... which is around 900 miles east-southeast of Savannah.

The central pressure is holding steady at 945 mb.

Life threatening storm surge and flash floods are possible for portions of the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states Friday into the weekend.

The official National Hurricane Center forecast shows Florence remaining a major hurricane until landfall early Friday morning. A general west to west/northwest track tonight will be followed by a west-northwest track Wednesday through landfall.

Here is the 8pm Tuesday forecast track from the National Hurricane Center...