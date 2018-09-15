HERE'S YOUR STORM TEAM 3 FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST LEE HAYWOOD...

***Tropical storm Florence will continue weakening over land as it tracks well north and west of the Coastal Empire and Low Country tonight and Sunday... but some minor rain and wind impacts are still possible.***

TONIGHT: Variable cloudiness with a chance of scattered rain bands... mainly along and north of I-16. Low in the low to mid 70s. Winds west at 10-20 mph... possible gusts to 30 mph this evening along and north of I-16. Winds diminish to 10-15 mph overnight.

SUNDAY: Not quite as gusty... but still a bit breezy as Florence gradually pulls further away... with southwest / south winds 10-20 mph with a few gusts to 25 mph possible along and north of I-95 in the morning. A few morning showers still possible associated with Florence... then a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. High around or a little over 90.

STORM TOTAL RAINFALL: 1" to 2" north of I-16 with isolated 3" total amounts possible. 1/2" to 1" for areas south of I-16.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Warm low in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the low 90s.

TUESDAY through WEDNESDAY: Above normal temperatures. Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms... mainly in the afternoon and evening. High in the low 90s.

THURSDAY through SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with hit or miss showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High in the upper 80s to near 90.

