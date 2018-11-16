7 Day Forecast

Posted: Nov 15, 2018 04:36 PM EST

Updated: Nov 16, 2018 06:35 PM EST

HERE'S YOUR STORM TEAM 3 FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST KRIS ALLRED...

MORE SUNSHINE FOR SATURDAY... THEN A SLIGHT CHANCE OF A SHOWER SUNDAY

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with patchy to scattered frost inland late. Low in the upper 30s. Winds becoming calm.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and milder... but still below normal. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds light northeast becoming southeast around 5 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Gradually increasing cloudiness. Not as cold with a low in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies and seasonable. A slight chance of a shower. High around 70.

MONDAY: A stray morning shower possible. Clouds mixed with scattered sunshine. High around or a little over 70.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and pleasant fall weather. High in the upper 60s to near 70 Tuesday... cooling to the mid 60s Wednesday.

THANKSGIVING (Thursday): Mixture of sunshine and clouds. High in the low to mid 60s.

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High in the upper 60s.

In the event of severe weather, stay tuned to STORM TEAM 3. If you have a storm report, weather video or a weather picture please send it to pics@wsav.com.

