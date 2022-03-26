SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Most of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are at a greater risk for wild fires though Saturday evening. A red flag warning will go into effect at noon today and continue through 8 p.m. this evening.

Due to extremely dry and and breezy conditions with low humidity levels will be between 15 and 25% and sustained wind between 15 and 25 mph, any fires that spark will be able to spread and grow quickly. Winds will increase by lunchtime today with wind gusts as high as 35 mph at times.

Avoid activities that could spark fires and outdoor burning.

Dry conditions are expected to last into the through tomorrow and that means similar fire conditions could be expected. The wind speeds Sunday will be a little calmer with sustained winds up to 15 mph.

Rain chances will increase late in this upcoming work week which is good news for our long-term forecast. Starting March 31 though April 8th, above average rainfall is anticipated according to long-range weather outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center.





Much of the southeastern states are abnormally dry right now with moderate drought conditions extending from Coastal Georgia into North Carolina. With extra rain expected next week, a long-term or deepening drought is not expected for Georgia or South Carolina heading into the summer months.