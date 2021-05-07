WSAV NOW Weather: Elevated fire danger Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Most of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are at a greater risk for wild fires though Friday evening. A red flag warning is in place until 7 pm Friday.

Due to extremely dry and and breezy conditions with humidity levels will be between 20 and 25% and sustained wind between 10 and 20 mph, any fires that spark will be able to spread and grow quickly.

Avoid activities that could spark fires and outdoor burning.

Warm and dry conditions are expected to last into the weekend and that means similar fire conditions could be expected. The wind speeds on Saturday and Sunday will be a little calmer.

Rain chances will increase next week which is good news for our long-term forecast. Starting May 13th though May 17th, above average rainfall is anticipated according to long-range weather outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center.

Much of the southeastern states are abnormally dry right now. With extra rain expected next week, a long-term or deepening drought is not expected for Georgia or South Carolina heading into the summer months.

The drought situation for the western United States is looking more dire. Long-range seasonal outlooks call for below average precipitation and temperatures that will remain above average.