Zeta weakens to a tropical storm, expected to restrengthen before making landfall Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After making landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula early Tuesday morning as a CAT 1 hurricane, Zeta has weakened to a strong tropical storm. Land interaction allowed for the slight weakening of Zeta. As Zeta emerges into the Gulf of Mexico later this morning, it will restrengthen.

At 5 am Tuesday, the center of Hurricane Zeta was about 85 miles east-southeast of Progreso, Mexico. Maximum sustained winds are 70mph, and the storm is moving to the northwest at 13mph.

Additional weakening is possible as Zeta continues to move over the Yucatan Peninsula. Once in the southern Gulf of Mexico, it will restrengthen into a category 1 hurricane. Steering high pressure will continue to steer the storm towards the northern Gulf Coast.

While cooler waters and increasing wind shear along the northern Gulf Coast will cause Zeta’s intensity to either level off or weaken some, it is expected to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane Wednesday evening along the Louisiana coast.

Zeta could be the fifth storm to make landfall in Louisiana in 2020 (Laura, . If this happens, it will be a new record. The previous record is four storm landfalls back in 2002.

Zeta is the 6th of 24 Greek names on the list.