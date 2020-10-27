Zeta emerges into Gulf of Mexico, expected to regain hurricane status by tonight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After making landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula early Tuesday morning as a CAT 1 hurricane, Zeta has weakened to a strong tropical storm. As Zeta emerges into the Gulf of Mexico later this morning, it will restrengthen.

As of 11 am Tuesday, the center of Hurricane Zeta was about 25 miles north-northeast of Progreso, Mexico. Maximum sustained winds have dropped to 65 mph, and the storm is moving to the northwest at 14 mph.





As Zeta tracks through the Gulf of Mexico over the warm waters, it is likely to restrengthen into category 1 hurricane. Steering high pressure will continue to steer the storm towards the northern Gulf Coast.

While cooler waters and increasing wind shear along the northern Gulf Coast will cause Zeta’s intensity to either level off or weaken some, it is expected to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane Wednesday evening along the Louisiana coast.

Zeta could be the fifth storm to make landfall in Louisiana in 2020. If this happens, it will be a new record. The previous record is four storm landfalls back in 2002.

Zeta is the 6th of 24 Greek names on the list.