WSAV NOW Weather: CEMA partners with Waze to make evacuations safer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County Emergency Management Agency has a new tool for letting you know about road closures as we head into the 2021 hurricane season.

Often when tropical storms and hurricanes bare down on the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, Chatham County is placed under mandatory evacuations. CEMA is now working with a GPS and traffic app called Waze. This will help you find a safe route when evacuating and returning home and is updated within a matter of seconds when CEMA receives the information.

The partnership with Waze allows CEMA to input county road closures directly into their system. The Waze program will then take into account information such as down trees and power lines to direct evacuees to safe routes.

“As folks are coming back into the county, they can put their address into Waze and it will automatically get them around those road closures,” said CEMA Operations Officer Arron Thompson.

The Waze app is free and is available in the Apple and Android stores.