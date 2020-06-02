WSAV.com NOW Weather: What to know for hurricane season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Atlantic hurricane season has officially arrived and will stick around until Nov. 30.

We kicked off this season with two storms already checked off our list — Arthur and Bertha. And on Monday afternoon, Tropical Depression 3 formed in the Bay of Campeche, which could become Cristobal.

In this WSAV.com NOW Weather exclusive, Storm Team 3 breaks down season predictions, debunks popular hurricane myths and provides some essential items for your emergency kit.

With the season upon us and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, now is the time to prepare.

Remember: It only takes one storm to give us a bad hurricane season. Make sure you prepare now.