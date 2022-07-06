SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s a little over a month into the 2022 hurricane season and we know how crucial preparation is.

While you may have your readiness kit and evacuation plan ready, News 3 decided to help you find guidance about what’s covered and what’s not if a hurricane comes our way.

One thing that isn’t typically covered could be your precious heirloom.

“A lot of folks assume that their homeowner’s insurance covers their jewelry and that is generally not correct,” says Dustin Lemick, CEO of BriteCo. “Or only partially correct.”

Lemick is the CEO of a private insurance company called BriteCo that specializes in insuring jewelry,

“Your standard homeowners’ policy has some pretty limited coverage for jewelry,” Lemick said. “So they’ll cap the replacement up to call it $2,000 to $1,500. There’s also severely limited coverage, like a lot of times it won’t cover damage or disappearance. So, the coverage is pretty limited as well.”

Lemick offers a general rule of thumb for other items besides jewelry that might not be covered 100%.

“If your item is worth more than call it $1,500 to $2,000 that is when you want to start looking at some level outside of your homeownership of either getting it itemized or working with a specialty,” says Lemick.

All policies are not the same. Check with your insurance company for ways to protect your valuables, Lemick suggested.